Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE DEX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $10.13. 1,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $69,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 21,823 shares of company stock valued at $228,202 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.