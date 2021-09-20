Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,475 shares of company stock worth $18,342,184 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.15. 23,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,472. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

