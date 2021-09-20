Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.46

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 2240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. FMR LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,367,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,953,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.