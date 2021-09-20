John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Down 24.3% in August

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 345,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.88. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,699. The firm has a market cap of $916.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth about $414,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

