Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,265,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,354,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,441,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $94.02 on Monday, reaching $3,368.50. The company had a trading volume of 65,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,445.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3,342.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.