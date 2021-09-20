Matisse Capital Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,362,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,446,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 684,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,404. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

