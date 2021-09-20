Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to post ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.72). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

Several research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,818. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

