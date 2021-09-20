$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 19.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after acquiring an additional 176,912 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 213,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

