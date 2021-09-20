Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 876,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,332 shares of company stock valued at $24,665,789 over the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,324,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.31.

PCTY stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.50. 2,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,828. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.72. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.31 and a one year high of $279.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.