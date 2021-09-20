Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 14,148% compared to the typical daily volume of 33 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,669. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

