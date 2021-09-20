Sogou Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,288 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 710% compared to the average daily volume of 406 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 8.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOGO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.88. 460,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. Sogou has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sogou had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter.

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

