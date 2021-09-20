Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSKD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

RSKD stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,730. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

