Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. 24,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

