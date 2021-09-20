Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.37 Million

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $163.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.00 million and the lowest is $163.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $641.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $682.20 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $692.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CATY stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. 29,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

