National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$104.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NA stock traded down C$2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$95.85. 1,776,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,279. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$101.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.37.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8099996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

