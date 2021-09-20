Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 164.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,009.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 135,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 133,930 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 883,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,088. The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

