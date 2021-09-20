Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.27% of Johnson & Johnson worth $31,528,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,268. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

