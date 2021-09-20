BIDR Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $32.44 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00173202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00110560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.62 or 0.06800683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.78 or 1.00179640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.50 or 0.00779278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.