Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSSHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 106,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,279. Digihost Technology has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Digihost Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

