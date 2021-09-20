pEOS (PEOS) Price Hits $0.0022

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $192.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00173202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00110560 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.62 or 0.06800683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,258.78 or 1.00179640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $336.50 or 0.00779278 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

