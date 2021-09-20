Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.93 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and $404.29 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,237.58 or 1.00130552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00080061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001297 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002357 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,421 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

