Short Interest in Ingen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNT) Declines By 24.2%

Ingen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGNT traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,409. Ingen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Ingen Technologies Company Profile

Ingen Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of respiratory medical devices. Its products include oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas that trade under the trademark name of Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

