Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $67.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

