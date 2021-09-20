B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 448,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,361,387. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.