Matisse Capital Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,396,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
COIN stock traded down $12.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.92. 158,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.27.
COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock valued at $222,915,890 in the last quarter.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
