Matisse Capital Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,396,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $12.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.92. 158,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock valued at $222,915,890 in the last quarter.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

