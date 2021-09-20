DXdao Hits Market Cap of $25.43 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $515.54 or 0.01190216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $25.43 million and $282,159.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00663129 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

