Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $212,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 837 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,242,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,719,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $132,910,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 856,243 shares of company stock valued at $222,915,890.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.67.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

