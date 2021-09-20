Unisocks Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133,084.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $133,084.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78,271.22 or 1.80701953 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00124586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

