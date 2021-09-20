COVA Achieves Market Cap of $651,538.74 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $651,538.74 and approximately $26,922.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00124586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044723 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

