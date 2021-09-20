Analyzing Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.52 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Yum! Brands $5.65 billion 6.51 $904.00 million $3.62 34.37

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ark Restaurants and Yum! Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum! Brands 1 10 8 0 2.37

Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $128.06, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% Yum! Brands 21.21% -16.99% 23.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Ark Restaurants on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc. operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept. The Pizza Hut Division segment operates the Pizza Hut concept. The Taco Bell Division segment includes all operations of the Taco Bell concept. The Habit Burger Grill Division segment includes its worldwide operations of the Habit Burger Grill concept. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

