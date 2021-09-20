Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

