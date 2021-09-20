Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Cut by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 3.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.02. 33,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

