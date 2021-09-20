BMO Capital Markets Increases AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$30.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ALA stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.17. The company had a trading volume of 440,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,952. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$15.53 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.