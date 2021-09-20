Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 44.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 566,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

