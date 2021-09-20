KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.66. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

