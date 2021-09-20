Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Drops By 38.8%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Grove stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,729. Grove has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grove stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grove as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

