Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.