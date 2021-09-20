Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Up 2.5%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. 3,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 93,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $605.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

