ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.6% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.47. 82,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,274. The firm has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

