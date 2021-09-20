Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.33. 332,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,337,119. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $902,272,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.