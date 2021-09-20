$864.43 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report sales of $864.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.68 million and the lowest is $861.20 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 205,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,962. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

