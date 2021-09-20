Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bank of The West’s 5th Largest Position

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.9% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,122,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,824,190,000 after acquiring an additional 300,104 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 136.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $902,272,062 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB traded down $8.42 on Monday, hitting $356.30. 234,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,337,119. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

