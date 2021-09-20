Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Tops $2.69 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.69 billion and $110.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00173896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00111232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.37 or 0.06941755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,392.44 or 0.99564593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00785583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,676,210,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,506,082,485 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

