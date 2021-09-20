Widercoin Trading Down 16.1% This Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $363,763.66 and approximately $38,036.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00173896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00111232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.37 or 0.06941755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,392.44 or 0.99564593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00785583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

