Klaytn Achieves Market Cap of $2.69 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $110.78 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00173896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00111232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.37 or 0.06941755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,392.44 or 0.99564593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.37 or 0.00785583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,676,210,579 coins and its circulating supply is 2,506,082,485 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

