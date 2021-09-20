VIDT Datalink 1-Day Volume Tops $15.87 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $39.38 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00125930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044838 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

