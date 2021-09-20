$26.40 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to report $26.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.79 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $20.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $104.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $107.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.78 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ SILK traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $54.51. 9,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.