Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ALLT traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,383. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.60. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

