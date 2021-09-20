FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.25 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

