Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post $1.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $6.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

FUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of FUV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,222. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $419.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

